Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of PPL opened at C$39.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$26.77 and a 52-week high of C$41.67. The company has a market cap of C$21.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.55.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.21). As a group, research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Pembina Pipeline to a “neutral” rating and set a C$46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$42.69.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

