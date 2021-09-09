Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 380.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth about $1,703,000. Norinchukin Bank The acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth about $1,296,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth about $1,573,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 332.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 16,773 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth about $1,819,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PENN shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $82.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.09 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.48.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.