People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713,505 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,914 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of People’s United Financial worth $12,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the first quarter worth $15,737,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the first quarter worth $12,043,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 72,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

PBCT stock opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBCT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point boosted their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.