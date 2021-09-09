Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $25,047.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $2,479,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,069 shares of company stock valued at $2,743,771 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 135.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,294,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,744,000 after purchasing an additional 743,691 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Personalis by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 22,446 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Personalis by 72.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 146,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 10,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Personalis by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSNL stock opened at $22.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.03. Personalis has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 60.87%. The business had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

