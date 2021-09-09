Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 8,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the second quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 30,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.45. 219,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,950,416. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average is $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $260.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

