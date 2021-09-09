Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.970-$6.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Philip Morris International also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.500-$1.550 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,824,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,398,574. The stock has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.84. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.47.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Philip Morris International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,060 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.87% of Philip Morris International worth $4,432,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

