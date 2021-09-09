Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. Torray LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.7% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 273.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 102.4% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 70,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after buying an additional 35,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,781,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,894,000 after buying an additional 102,937 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX stock opened at $66.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.63.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

