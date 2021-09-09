Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Holdings Boosted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSXP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSXP. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

NYSE:PSXP opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average is $35.52. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.73 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.77%.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

