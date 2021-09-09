Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.210-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $171 million-$179 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $174.10 million.

PLAB traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.49. 12,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Photronics has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $15.15.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. Photronics had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 7,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $107,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,506 shares of company stock worth $1,098,621 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Photronics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 91.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 193,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Photronics worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

