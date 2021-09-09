Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Phreesia by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Phreesia by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phreesia by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 4,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total transaction of $350,550.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,589 shares of company stock worth $18,483,307 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $67.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.34. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $81.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PHR shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.10.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

