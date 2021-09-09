PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

NYSE PFN opened at $10.38 on Thursday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $11.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,912 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.