Pinkcoin (PINK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.81 Million

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and $11,584.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $206.90 or 0.00443278 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002604 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007755 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.25 or 0.00979622 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000065 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 455,869,658 coins and its circulating supply is 430,609,222 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

