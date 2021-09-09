Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MAV)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 13.0% over the last three years.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

NYSE MAV opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $12.98.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.