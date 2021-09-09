Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Position Reduced by Bp Plc

Bp Plc decreased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,039 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $182,676,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 593 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,239 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,357 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PXD. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

NYSE:PXD opened at $145.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.59. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $175.37. The company has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 368.29%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

