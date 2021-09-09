Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.66. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ FY2021 earnings at $7.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.83 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $528.78.

Shares of MKTX opened at $451.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $431.19 and a 52 week high of $606.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 65.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,382,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,245,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,774,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,701,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 10.8% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,307,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,226,000 after purchasing an additional 127,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total value of $3,140,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total transaction of $253,600.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,950,734.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,902 shares of company stock valued at $11,772,088 over the last ninety days. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

