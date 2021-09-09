PirateCash (PIRATE) Price Down 20% This Week

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. PirateCash has a total market cap of $877,844.77 and approximately $1,128.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000213 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 35,499,870 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

