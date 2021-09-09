PlatON (LAT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10.11 Million

PlatON (CURRENCY:LAT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One PlatON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000462 BTC on exchanges. PlatON has a market cap of $37.47 million and approximately $10.11 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PlatON has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00063086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.67 or 0.00175556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00015388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00044817 BTC.

PlatON Coin Profile

LAT is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,087,705 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

PlatON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

