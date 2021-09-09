PlayDapp (PLA) Trading 16.8% Lower Over Last Week

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $184.53 million and $55.60 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PlayDapp has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One PlayDapp coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00061728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.76 or 0.00171442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00015193 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00045466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

PlayDapp Coin Profile

PLA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,976,702 coins. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames . PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

