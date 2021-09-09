Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,409.58

Shares of Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,409.58 ($18.42) and traded as high as GBX 1,415.50 ($18.49). Plus500 shares last traded at GBX 1,413 ($18.46), with a volume of 423,211 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLUS. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Plus500 from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) target price on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) target price on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,410.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,420.36. The firm has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Plus500’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

Plus500 Company Profile

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies (availability subject to regulation), shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

