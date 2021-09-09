PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Shares Gap Up to $18.10

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.10, but opened at $18.74. PLx Pharma shares last traded at $18.69, with a volume of 4,733 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Friday, August 20th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $489.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 5.11.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 487,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,088,867.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in PLx Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,931,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 947,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 38,665 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $6,520,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the first quarter worth $4,099,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in PLx Pharma by 56.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 414,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 148,724 shares during the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLx Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLXP)

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

