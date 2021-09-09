PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 108,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000.

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $27.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.20. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $28.03.

