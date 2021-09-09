PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 74.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,191 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thor Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 12.3% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 23.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 4.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1,551.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 29,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

THO opened at $111.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.50. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.35.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

THO has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

