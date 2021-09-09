PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBP Investment Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 36,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 638.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 15,248 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter worth $402,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 26,435 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA URTH opened at $132.29 on Thursday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $95.64 and a twelve month high of $133.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.77.

