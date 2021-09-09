PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 945,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,129,000 after buying an additional 59,574 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 30,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSNC stock opened at $73.41 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.39 and a 1-year high of $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.78.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

