PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 136.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $162,000.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock opened at $140.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.93. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $168.50.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

