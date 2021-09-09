PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 549 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 68.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,194,787,000 after purchasing an additional 33,630,705 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,182,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 860.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,971,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,432 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 602.0% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,857,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $140,876.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 171,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,262,982.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,142.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 612,165 shares of company stock worth $27,032,204. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.48.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $45.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.21 and its 200 day moving average is $42.14. The company has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.91, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

