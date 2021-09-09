PolypuX (PUX) Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One PolypuX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PolypuX has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. PolypuX has a market capitalization of $68,184.91 and $3,104.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00064862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.11 or 0.00131061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.44 or 0.00189694 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,437.50 or 0.07372671 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,619.10 or 0.99987425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $387.78 or 0.00831691 BTC.

PolypuX was first traded on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolypuX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolypuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

