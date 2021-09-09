Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Pool worth $71,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pool during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 423.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pool during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.50, for a total value of $1,582,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,865 shares in the company, valued at $894,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded down $8.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $489.02. 1,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,887. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $476.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $423.04. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $293.38 and a 12-month high of $500.85.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.14.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

