Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle Sells 14,000 Shares

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $322,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 335,450 shares in the company, valued at $7,722,059. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matthew Neagle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Porch Group alerts:

On Tuesday, August 31st, Matthew Neagle sold 3,800 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $73,682.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Matthew Neagle sold 5,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $107,195.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Matthew Neagle sold 12,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $233,880.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $29,235.00.

Shares of PRCH stock traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $22.31. 862,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Porch Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $24.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.11.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth $3,072,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Porch Group by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 109,437 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Porch Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth $3,017,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its holdings in Porch Group by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,444,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,267,000 after acquiring an additional 679,380 shares during the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.