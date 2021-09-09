PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.10.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.10 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock traded down C$0.25 on Friday, reaching C$13.13. 501,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,405. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of C$7.88 and a 1-year high of C$15.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 43.30.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.00 million. Research analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

