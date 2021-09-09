Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Trading 7.8% Higher

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s stock price traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.33 and last traded at $23.12. 14,897 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 278,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

The firm has a market cap of $907.23 million and a P/E ratio of -1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.64.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.20). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marcio Souza bought 9,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,668.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $631,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 411,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,622,955. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 106.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 33.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

