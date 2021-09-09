Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Acquired by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Premier by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 770,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,789,000 after acquiring an additional 118,312 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 21,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,097,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,972,000 after acquiring an additional 37,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PINC shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

In other Premier news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PINC opened at $38.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average is $34.95. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $38.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

