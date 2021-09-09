Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PINC. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Premier from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Premier from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $38.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,580. Premier has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $38.77. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.30 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

In other Premier news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Premier stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

