Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 173,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $9,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

NYSE:PBH opened at $55.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $60.57.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 18.18%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.