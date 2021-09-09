Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.87

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.87 and last traded at $28.01, with a volume of 4646 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRVA shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $225.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.76 million. Equities research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Eagle Health Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,260,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,344,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,776,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $745,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

