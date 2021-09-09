Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 20,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 336,501 shares.The stock last traded at $102.05 and had previously closed at $98.26.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCOR. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.86.

The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.39.

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $139,496.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,611,855.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 7,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $638,247.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 613,460 shares in the company, valued at $53,518,250.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,525 shares of company stock worth $3,186,441.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

