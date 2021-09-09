Project Pai (PAI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $827,621.00

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Project Pai has a market cap of $33.07 million and approximately $827,621.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00134939 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00026706 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000066 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,772,633,810 coins and its circulating supply is 1,569,543,009 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

