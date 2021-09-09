Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Trading 6.9% Higher

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) traded up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.20 and last traded at $27.20. 561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 148,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.90.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

About Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

