Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Trading 6.9% Higher

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) traded up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.20 and last traded at $27.20. 561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 148,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.90.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.
About Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX)
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.
