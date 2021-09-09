ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Down to $7.75

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.75, but opened at $7.57. ProPetro shares last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 3,987 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $759.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 3.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $216.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.42 million. As a group, analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $293,085.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at $778,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,055,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after acquiring an additional 87,646 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the first quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the first quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 84.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 92,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 42,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 57.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 282,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 102,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

