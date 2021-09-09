ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Holdings Boosted by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) by 425.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,494 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProPhase Labs were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ProPhase Labs by 354.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $723,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

PRPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

ProPhase Labs stock opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ProPhase Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $16.04. The stock has a market cap of $82.44 million, a P/E ratio of -27.20 and a beta of -0.17.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). ProPhase Labs had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ProPhase Labs, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

