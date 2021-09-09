PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,423 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PROS were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PROS by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in PROS by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PROS by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of PROS by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of PROS by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROS stock opened at $40.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.20 and its 200-day moving average is $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $51.83. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 1.68.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. PROS had a negative net margin of 31.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.80%. The company had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

