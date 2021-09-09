Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.43 Million

Brokerages predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will report sales of $3.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the lowest is $2.30 million. Protagonist Therapeutics posted sales of $13.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $13.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.45 million to $18.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $43.82 million, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $75.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PTGX shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Shares of PTGX traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.82. 320,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,282. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.15. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 1.58. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

In other news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,116,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,383,000 after buying an additional 545,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,459,000 after buying an additional 38,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,686,000 after buying an additional 147,487 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,155,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,845,000 after buying an additional 212,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 986,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,263,000 after buying an additional 72,664 shares in the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

