Providence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 244 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 61.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 17,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 54,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period.

MUB opened at $116.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.38 and a 200 day moving average of $116.83. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.91 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

