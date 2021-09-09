Providence Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $44.50 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.29 and a 52-week high of $46.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.33.

