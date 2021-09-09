Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $412,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 29,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 9,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $43.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 145.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.