Providence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 109,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 672.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 156,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 105,728 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the 2nd quarter worth $2,936,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Discovery by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DISCA. raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

Shares of DISCA opened at $27.10 on Thursday. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

