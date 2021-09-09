Provoco Token Tops One Day Volume of $19.00 (VOCO)

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last week, Provoco Token has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Provoco Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Provoco Token has a market capitalization of $49,977.31 and $19.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00061703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.90 or 0.00171176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00015541 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00044294 BTC.

Provoco Token Coin Profile

Provoco Token (VOCO) is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. Provoco Token’s official website is provoco.me . Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

