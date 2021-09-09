Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prudential from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Prudential alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $43.64 on Wednesday. Prudential has a 12 month low of $23.99 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.1074 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.98%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Prudential by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Prudential by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Prudential by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Prudential by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Prudential by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.