Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY) Shares Down 0.9%

Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro (OTCMKTS:RSHYY) fell 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.09. 5,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 11,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08.

Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RSHYY)

Federal Hydro-Generating Co RusHydro PJSC is engaged in the power generation and production using renewable energy sources. It operates through the following business segments: Generation, Retailing, Research and Development Institutes, Repair, and Contractors. The Generation segment deals with the production and sale of electricity and capacity operations.

