Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Receives $39.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Separately, AlphaValue raised Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel alerts:

NILSY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.11. The company had a trading volume of 40,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,949. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.65.

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC engages in the exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. It operates through the following segments: GMK Group; South Cluster; KGMK Group; NN Harjavalta; GRK Bystrinskoye; Other Mining; and Other Non-Metallurgical.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.